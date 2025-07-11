The Truth About the Pot Farm Raid with Children Doing Hard Labor

We reported about the violent resistance to an ICE raid on a Marijuana farm in Ventura, California yesterday. The left is now riling up the troops with videos of children and women running from tear gas. The truth is children were illegally doing hard labor on this farm, and were rescued.

The left is calling ICE agents rescuing children ICE Nazis as their army of radicals violently interfere with the raid.

Fox Interviewer: “It strikes me unbelievable that the Democrats are not on board. When you look at this raid, these are there were 10 juveniles that were illegally brought across the border. You and I covered this under the Biden administration. I was down in Texas. We encountered a 8,10, year old, 12 year olds coming across with just a name and address and phone number on their necks; the cartel ruthlessly sending them across. And yet, now we know that 10 of them, eight of which were unaccompanied minors working illegally in a marijuana farm, and your agents go in and rescue them, essentially. And yet there is violent resistance to that. Does that upset you?”

Tom Homan: “It certainly upsets me. Like I said, the work men and women of ICE are doing is incredible. Look, we’re looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve already found 10,000. Have you heard that anywhere? No, the media is simply not covered it.

“And look, this should be a nonpartisan issue, arresting public safety threats and national security threats. Everybody be on the same page on that, rescuing children. I mean, it should be a nonpartisan issue. Everybody should be in lockstep on that, but they’re not. The media’s lying. The Democrats are. They don’t want President Trump be successful.

“I got news for them, we are being successful. Every illegal alien public safety threat we arrest makes this country safer, every national security threat we take off the street, deport, makes us safer.

“And we’re rescuing thousands of children. The lives saved every day by ICE, the lives saved every day by Border Patrol, are in the hundreds.

“So, the only thing I think of is they hate President Trump more than they love their community. They hate President Trump, more than… safe communities…”

They don’t just hate President Trump. They hate MAGA and Republicans, and they don’t much like the United States.

BREAKING: Tom Homan just WENT OFF about the foreign child labor being used at a marijuana grow facility, says that ICE has already found 10,000 missing children. Make no mistake, Gavin Newsom allowed this to fester. “We’re looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve… https://t.co/j8WbSXfwoN pic.twitter.com/JnnANauEEp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 11, 2025

Someone had a gun and gunfire was heard. It didn’t come from ICE. Some of these cannabis farms are run by cartels or Chinese criminals. Be angry with Democrats. They did this and they did it deliberately.

This is no longer just protesters. There are people firing at ICE officers because they’re enforcing immigration laws. Why won’t democrats denounce this extreme leftwing violence? pic.twitter.com/7E5sssCBAD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 11, 2025

To end on a positive note. “There will be no amnesty,” says Tom Homan.