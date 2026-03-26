Tragic End of San Francisco: Death by Sanctuary & Honduran Cartels

Last time I visited San Francisco, it was a beautiful, quaint, lovely place. Now it’s a dingy, unpleasant Democrat hellhole, and it hasn’t even bottomed out yet. The city is controlled by illegal alien Honduran cartels. They have filled the city with drugs and cut off the hands of people who don’t pay their drug debts.

It is a magnet for the homeless.

“The fact is, homelessness got out of control in San Francisco because the city intentionally made itself a magnet for anyone looking for freebies with no strings attached, lax law enforcement, and cheap drugs,” O’Reilly explained.

It is now a violent third-world, illegal alien–infested drug dystopia…and the Democrats are covering it up.

The reason it is so bad is that there is no law enforcement at all. The sanctuary state and city won’t cooperate if you try to do something about these violent illegal alien gangs.

People are paid to shoot up, and those who must live among them are terrified.

Bill O’Reilly filmed a special while he was in California, and it is a public service. This is a preview of tonight’s special.

O’Reilly:

“You know who sells narcotics down there in San Francisco and in Oakland?” O’Reilly asks while on News Nation with Chris Cuomo.

“Honduran drug gangs who are here illegally.”

“You know, protects them? The sanctuary laws of San Francisco and California.”

“They strut around armed to the teeth, okay, knowing that no one on the federal level can bother them, okay?”

“Because the state and the city won’t cooperate as almost every state does with joint task force, California won’t do it.”

“So Honduran drug gangs in this country illegally are fueling a MASSIVE fentanyl crisis that has destroyed the city of San Francisco.”

“And the mayor knows it.”

“And the governor knows it.”

“And Pelosi knows it.”

“And Kamala Harris knows it, and they NEVER did anything about it.”

“How about that for a headline?”

CUOMO: “Well, I think it’s a damning headline, and that’s why San Francisco has been getting crushed, and Newsom has such a big burden to try to make it as the Democratic nominee.”

O’REILLY:

“It was once the most beautiful city in the country. I used to love to go there.”

“Now, little children watch drug addicts inject themselves with needles in their neck as they walk to school.”

“Now, Hondurans here illegally cut off people’s hands with machetes if they don’t pay their drug debts.”

“This isn’t about narcotics. This is about massive violence.”

“Meanwhile, two miles away, Nancy Pelosi is living in an $8 million house guarded by security.”

“So she doesn’t have to experience any of it.”

It was truly a lovely place with quaint shops and hotels, and you could ride the trolley. Now you step over human waste left by homeless drug addicts shooting up in broad daylight.

Bill O’Reilly just returned from filming a special in San Francisco — and what he’s seeing on the ground is WORSE than anyone realizes. He described a violent third-world, illegal alien–infested drug dystopia…and says the Democrats are FULLY covering it up. O’REILLY: “You know… pic.twitter.com/mHQfRBL9gi — Overton (@overton_news) March 26, 2026

Watch Bill’s special tonight at 9/8C pm.