Revolt of the Nattering Nabobs! How Will We Get Our Fake News?

There are now strict rules against soliciting classified or sensitive information in the Pentagon to crack down on leaks and “fake news” reporting inside the building.

They are the same rules all installations have.

Newsmax, AP, NY Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic were the first to say they would not sign on to the new conduct rules in the Pentagon.

Newsmax said they believed it was unnecessary. I guess they haven’t noticed all the leaks.

The new rules bar journalist access to large swaths of the Pentagon without an escort and say Hegseth can revoke press access to reporters who ask anyone in the Defense Department for information — classified or otherwise — that he has not approved for release.

They also have to wear badges.

Other outlets rejecting the contract are: The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN, NPR, The Guardian, The Washington Times, The Washington Examiner, Task and Purpose, Breaking Defense, Defense One, the Financial Times, Breitbart News, and HuffPo.

One America News signed the contract. They are going to have a news bonanza.

The media has become very entitled. In a school, you need to sign in, get a badge, have an escort for some areas, and you can’t leave with just anything. Why should the Pentagon be different?

What is most concerning is how we will get our fake news?