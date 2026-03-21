Robert Mueller, a former FBI director who led what we now know for certain was a fraudulent Russiagate investigation, has died at age 81.

A cause of death was not shared. Mueller is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Ann Cabell Standish, their two daughters, and three grandchildren.

His death was first reported by MS Now. President Trump has confirmed it.

Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013. In 2017, the Justice Department appointed him special counsel to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump team during the 2016 presidential election. The nearly two-year investigation resulted in seven guilty pleas and charges against 34 individuals, including Trump allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, and three separate companies, but did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

The guilty pleas came as a result of bullying and threats. They took pleas to prevent relatives from being investigated under their Stalinesque probe. Manafort had issues unrelated to Russiagate, and Stone’s case was invented. They threatened to arrest his deaf wife, who was never involved in any politics. [Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.] That has already been explained in depth, and we won’t go into this now.

It was obvious at the time that Robert Mueller was not well and appeared to have dementia. He was probably a figurehead. The probe was run by Andrew Weissmann, who made it obvious he was on a mission to get Trump and his allies.

It was later confirmed that Mueller had dementia and was in a care home. He might not have known what was going on.

Trump said he is glad he is dead. He can “no longer hurt innocent people.”