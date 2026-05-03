Ruday Giuliani is Hospitalized in Critical Condition

America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is hospitalized in Florida in critical condition. The Left has ruthlessly put Rudy through Hell. He has been in serious car accidents, and he has been through an emotional ringer as an 80-year-old man.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Giuliani’s advisor Ted Goodman said. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani,” Goodman said.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

President Trump responded on Truth Social

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!

President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump said.

🚨 NOW: President Trump confirms Rudy Giuliani is in "critical condition" in the hospital and offers words of support 🙏🏻 "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.… pic.twitter.com/xO7Q8ufp2N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026