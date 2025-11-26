Rumor: Pam Bondi Soon to Be Replaced

Republicans have been very frustrated by the apparent lack of action by Pam Bondi. We don’t know if she’s been doing anything behind the scenes about any of the cases that have come up.

However, the rumor now is that she is going to be replaced soon which leads me to believe that she truly is not acting on anything, even behind the scenes.

Allegedly, FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey might replace her. Bailey is the Missouri attorney general who successfully took on Biden’s agenda in court.

Bondi’s disastrous rollout of the Epstein files caused President Trump a tremendous amount of grief and embarrassment that were totally unnecessary. She lied about the files and was caught during the launch of the release, and lied on an undercover tape.

The Maga contingent has had enough of Pam Bondi doing seemingly nothing. It’s been going on too long in what is truly a short amount of time that we have left.

The dismissal of the Letitia James and Jim Comey cases were particularly disconcerting. Bondi oversaw the most minimal charges filed on these two and they were dismissed based on the prosecutor’s appointment. We’re closing in on the midterms and we need action.

Some believe Bondi is doing this deliberately. She has a history of acting like a biased prosecutor to win favor as she did in the Trayvon Martin case.

Then we have Leader Thune refusing to put the Save Act up for a vote and we know Democrats are professional election cheaters. Why does he refuse to act? He’s doing exactly what McConnell would have done and we know McConnell is compromised. He likes radical Democrats over conservatives.

The only one doing anything is Trump but he has only so much power. Democrats have full control of district judges. Maybe Thune is under their control as McConnell was. Additionally, the Supreme Court won’t stop judicial overreach. Basically everyone is trying to stop Trump.

Bondi must go and should have gone after the Epstein fiasco. Once she was caught lying so boldly, who could trust her? We just went through years of lying attorneys general and FBI directors. Enough!