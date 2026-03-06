Russia and Ukraine Involved in the Iran War?

We have been providing extraordinary help to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and now Russia is doing the same for Iran. They are allegedly notifying Iran of the locations of our ships, aircraft, and other assets. On the other hand, the US has asked President Zelensky of Ukraine to help the US.

The Washington Post reported that the precision in intel indicates Russia’s involvement:

Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East, the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence…

Since the war began Saturday, Russia has passed to Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, said the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the people said.

Six US service members, army reservists, have been killed in the fighting with Iran so far. All six were killed when an Iranian drone struck a Kuwait port.

CBS News reported yesterday that the Iranian intelligence had “scouted the facility” where six soldiers were killed, which was fortified but had no defenses against drones. Russia might have helped them target that site.

WaPo notes that Russian intelligence might be helping Iran pick soft targets.

Iran is “making very precise hits on early warning radars or over-the-horizon radars,” said Dara Massicot, an expert on the Russian military at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “They’re doing this in a very targeted way. They’re going after command and control,” she added.

Ironically, yesterday, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine said he’d received a request for help from the US and that “specialists” from Ukraine would help.