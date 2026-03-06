Democrats Want to Probe, Impeach, Ban, Imprison Kristi Noem

Democrats aren’t content with Kristi Noem’s transfer to a new role. They are demanding accountability for the job she did. Secretary Noem had some communication issues, but she did a great job, which is why they have a problem with her. Some want her imprisoned. Others want to ban her from ever holding office again.

Democrats plan to investigate and possibly impeach her with the goal of keeping her from holding office ever again. That is how Democrats roll. They have nothing to offer, no agenda to help Americans. All they have is hate and attacks. They’ve got nothing for the USA.

Democrats suggest a potential probe into the legality of contracts cut during her tenure, a perjury investigation after her congressional testimony, or even a push for impeachment to keep her from holding public office in the future.

“We need a reckoning with the fact that there were murders that took place under her watch. There was mass violence and violation of people’s civil rights and civil liberties. There’s been intense corruption, and there’s been rampant lying in the courts and disobeying of court orders,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who will be chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee if Democrats win this fall, said in an interview on Thursday. His panel oversees federal immigration enforcement.

Raskin, son of a famous communist professor, is a radical leftist. Having him oversee federal immigration enforcement is surely a joke.

“We need to have a cleaning of house at the Department of Homeland Security,” he added, “and a repudiation of all of these terrible policies of corruption, cover-up, lying, and authoritarian violence against citizens and immigrants.”

Rep. Ted Lieu of California, a member of House Democratic leadership who is also on the Judiciary Committee, vowed investigations would come.

“She abused her power; she engaged in corruption; she spent millions of taxpayer funds on a luxury jet fleet with beautiful bedrooms, and her masked federal agents killed Americans,” Lieu, the vice chair of the caucus, told NBC News. “We’ll definitely investigate anyone within DHS who violated criminal law.”

Lieu is one of the most illogical people in Congress.

Naturally, NBC News quotes two of the most ridiculous members of Congress.

We need a cleaning of the House Democrats. They are undemocratic and want to imprison people they disagree with.

Lieu, in one of his brilliant moments: