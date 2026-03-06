President to NBC: Ground Troops to Iran “a Waste of Time”

In response to Iran’s foreign minister saying that the country was waiting for a US deployment of ground troops amid Operation Epic Fury, Trump told NBC News that such a move for the US would be a “waste of time.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran is “waiting” for the US ground strike because they are confident that it “would be a big disaster for them.”

NOW – Reporter: “Are you afraid of a U.S. invasion in your country?”

Araghchi: “No, we are waiting for them.”

Reporter: “You are waiting for the U.S. military to invade, the ground troops?!”

Araghchi: “Yes!” pic.twitter.com/0L0cNXLopd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 5, 2026

Trump said that this was a “wasted comment,” adding, “It’s a waste of time. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose.” He said that the pace and intensity of strikes on Iran would continue.

He keeps them guessing. Trump won’t send ground troops and knows how bad that would be. I do believe he will complete the goals and leave. George H.W. showed us that is the way to go if we go at all.