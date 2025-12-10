The Party of Slavery, Still Has Sedition & Violence Built in Their Political DNA

As the United States moves closer to her glorious 250th Anniversary, it seems many Democrats are not looking to “peacefully and patriotically” celebrate this landmark event. Given their long, troubling, un-democratic history, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. But hope springs eternal, until facts intervene. Now, is seems the party responsible for starting our Civil War, is still carrying its political genes of sedition and violence.

Even after some 500,000 Americans lost their lives, Dems continued their unlawful, rebellious, tilt. Well into the 20th Century, they used the KKK as a hooded militia to terrorize minorities. Shamelessly, Democrat pols undermined democracy via poll taxes, Jim Crow laws, and segregation. Behind all of the above was the underlying threat of violence against those who demanded their Constitutional rights. Snarling dogs, water cannons, and baton wielding police broke up truly peaceful protests.

Recently, clever wordplay gymnastics have been applied to mask a larger, darker intent. The terms rebellion and insurrection have been replaced by “resistance”. But broad based, targeted attacks on law enforcement, the GOP, and Conservative icons make it a distinction without a difference.

Language from the highest Democrat elected officials sow the seeds of rage triggering unstable haters to react with assaults, attempted assassinations, and fully realized killings of innocents with whom the killers disagreed. Charlie Kirk, and Health Care CEO Brian Thompson were gunned down in cold blood. Both were husbands and fathers.

Congressman Steve Scalise nearly died after being shot by a Bernie Sanders volunteer.

Democrats under Biden left our borders wide open while unvetted, mostly military age men, poured into our country. As President Trump charged his appointees with the job of finding and deporting the worst illegally here, Dems labeled ICE agents, Border Patrol officers, and National Guard Troops as Fascists, Gestapo, Nazis and Jack Booted thugs. One enraged Afghani flew across the country to ambush and murder 20 y/o Guardswomen Sarah Beckstrom. A second target, SSGt. Andrew Wolfe barely survived.

The KKK has been replaced by Antifa. True to historic form, Blue States pretend they’re no threat, and additionally, wrongfully claim the Feds have no power in their “Sanctuary Cities”.

In 1861 Democrats tasked the overthrow of our Republic to their Rebel Armies. Today, seeking plausible deniability, they’ve essentially subcontracted that job to ginned up mobs, America-last illegals, crime friendly DA’s, and corrupt, TDS pols.

What’s increasingly less deniable is,160 years after Robert E. Lee’s surrender, sedition and violence remain in the Democrat Party’s political DNA.