The United States pressed allies to further ramp up military support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as the Kremlin once again warned of the “real” danger of World War III.

That isn’t propaganda. World War III is a very real possibility.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged to “move heaven and earth” to help Kyiv win the war as he opened a meeting of NATO defense officials at a U.S. Air Force base in Germany, according to NBC News.

His comments spurred a response from Russia.

“The risk is serious, real. It should not be underestimated,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a Russian state-television interview broadcast Monday night. “Under no circumstances should a third world war be allowed to happen,” he said, adding that “there can be no winners in a nuclear war.” Mr. Lavrov said the West was increasing the risk of a bigger conflict by providing arms to Ukraine: “NATO is, in essence, going to war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy”, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Lloyd Austin said the Russian foreign minister’s WWIII rhetoric is ‘dangerous’ and ‘unhelpful’ , Fox News reports.

At the same time, Austin is blasting to the world that the US is sending heavy artillery to Ukraine and will move ’heaven and earth’ to see that Ukraine wins.

Germany is sending anti-aircraft tanks, and Ukraine is allegedly bombing villages inside Russia, including in Golvchino. The West is now a party to that.

According to reporter Michael Tracey, “UK Armed Forces Minister just told the BBC that it’s “entirely legitimate” for US/UK/EU weapons to be used to launch attacks *inside* Russian territory. One of which appears to have occurred yesterday. Remember when these weapons shipments were for strictly “defensive” purposes?”

Tracey adds: The debate over a No Fly Zone for the first month or so — which obviously would have been open declaration of WWIII — now makes any incremental escalation short of that seem completely reasonable. A clever discursive tactic, when you think about it

At the same time, Ukraine demands the US send at least $2bn a month to pay for salaries, pensions, and humanitarian needs.

Also, the sanctions aren’t hurting Russia. They are hurting the West.

The Biden administration is destroying the US and leading us into war.

