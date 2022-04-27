Secret Soros-Funded GFI Implements Key Biden Agenda Items

We now know thanks to Fox News Digital and Liberty Daily that a secretive group – Governing for Impact (GFI) – funded heavily by leftist George Soros is working to shape US policy in the Biden administration. At the same time, Soros operatives currently work in the White House. The latest information gives us a look into who is actually running the US government. It certainly isn’t Joe Biden.

GFI boasts in internal memos of implementing more than 20 of its regulatory agenda items as it works to reverse Trump-era deregulations by zeroing in on education, environmental, health care, housing, and labor issues, Fox News reports.

“Open Society is proud to support Governing for Impact’s efforts to protect American workers, consumers, patients, students, and the environment through policy reform,” Tom Perriello, executive director of Soros’ Open Society Foundations, told Fox News Digital.

George Soros operatives work in the White House to help expedite his authoritarian plan for the United States. For example, our open borders scream Soros’s dream of a borderless open society. In hacked emails in 2016, he promotes massive illegal immigration as the quickest means to obtain a permanent electoral majority.

DARK MONEY FROM THE HARD-LEFT

GFI claims to be transparent since the information is on its website. However, as Fox News Digital reports: It works to remain secretive. It is invisible to internet search engines like Google (an unrelated “Govern for Impact” is the only group that appears in a search). No news reports or press releases appear on its existence outside of a mention of its related action fund in a previous Fox News article on the $1.6 billion Arabella Advisors-managed dark money network, to which it is attached.

The very secretive Arabella Advisors is the shadowy consulting firm behind what is arguably the world’s most powerful and influential “dark money” empire. They raked in $1.7 billion in 2020.

According to Capital Research, Arabella operates four nonprofits. The four groups—the Sixteen Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, and Windward Fund—have poured out a combined $3.3 billion into countless groups that fight for the Left on a wide array of public policies, including court-packing, environmentalism, gun control, and abortion.

Wherever you find Arabella, you find rich Marxist and Marxist-Leninist deep pockets and top operatives.

SOROS’S PLAN FOR THE US

In leaked documents in 2009, Soros called for transformative change, the change you see now in our justice system and our open borders.

Soros’s involvement in transforming nations is worldwide, and now we know he is deeply entrenched in the White House.

In 2018, a leaked memo circulated by the Soros-funded Center for American Progress stated that DREAMers (DACA) – aliens who were allegedly brought here at a young age – were a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative. It is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo states. “… If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond…”

WND warned that citizenship for DACA could flip five states, Florida with 29 electoral votes, North Carolina with 15, Georgia with 16, Arizona with 11, and Texas has the most with 34.

