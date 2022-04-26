Austin: US Will Move ‘Heaven and Earth’ for Ukraine- Wants $50bn

Russia is not alone in escalating the war. The US and Ukraine are doing a grand job of escalation. For example, Secretary Austin said Ukraine might join NATO, even as Russia made it clear that is their number one priority.

This is their number one priority?

The US will move “heaven and earth” to supply Ukraine with what it says it needs to fight Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said. The announcement came on Tuesday at a 40-country meeting aimed at getting Washington’s allies on board the mission to prop up Kiev’s defenses.

“Ukraine needs our help to win today and they will still need our help when the war is over,” he said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed his country needs $7 billion per month to compensate for “economic losses” allegedly caused by the Russian offensive. He has also asked for a whopping $50 billion from G7 countries, citing escalating financial demands on his government. The US has already sent over $3 billion in military aid this year alone.

This literal insanity as the US goes under. The West is heading for recession and we are facing a border invasion. We have unsustainable debt and this is taxation without representation.

