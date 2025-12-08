Zelensky Hasn’t Even Read the Peace Plan & the EU Steps In

President Trump is “a little bit disappointed” that Ukrainian President Zelensky hasn’t even read the peace proposal yet. The plan is the result of working with Ukraine officials and President Putin’s staff. Europe doesn’t appear to be involved.

Trump’s comments are basically a warning to President Zelensky. He needs to accept this deal or something close to it or he will find himself a ship without an engine.

President Trump said Ukraine officials love it and Putin is fine with it. He added that Putin would probably just prefer to take all of Ukraine.

The plan is a 19-point proposal, down from 28 points.

The EU, mostly the UK, France, and Germany want to keep the Ukrainians fighting, and recently told Mr. Zelensky that Mr. Trump would betray him and offer concessions without the security he wants. Some Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, and the EU are undermining any peace plan.

The EU leaders don’t want any land concessions and they want Ukraine in NATO or something equal to that in the form of security guarantees.

The EU Commission just told Mr. Zelensky they might take Russian funds in EU banks to fund his defense and other needs. They won’t fund the Ukraine war personally.

Zelensky demands the EU be part of the plan. However, they don’t want peace, and they have offered little in the way of financial support throughout this war. See Mr. Zelensky’s comments below, and how the EU is probably undermining any peace initiative. It doesn’t appear he wants peace.

.@POTUS: “I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the [peace] proposal.” pic.twitter.com/IYvbjCXcJF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 7, 2025

Mr. Zelensky’s comments this afternoon about 2:45 ET. It was about 9:45 pm in Ukraine. The EU is welcome to make any side deal they want, but they can’t force the US to continue this war.

Продовжуємо цей важливий день у Брюсселі. Попереду зустріч із Генеральним секретарем НАТО Марком Рютте, а також спільні перемовини з президентами Європейської ради Антоніу Коштою та Європейської комісії Урсулою фон дер Ляєн. Наша взаємодія з партнерами зараз дуже важлива. Дякую… pic.twitter.com/Ngc7l3uUFY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 8, 2025

Zelensky X Posts:

Over these days and weeks, we have been maintaining virtually round-the-clock communication with our partners. I am grateful for this level of attention and full engagement. Today in London, together with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, we held a joint call with partners. There was strong representation – Finland, Italy, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Türkiye, the NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. We are coordinating to ensure that Europe’s voice is taken into account in all matters that concern Europe.

I briefed them on our contacts with the United States and the work on all the proposals currently on the table. It is important that we work together on all documents – including the overall peace framework, security guarantees, and Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

We spoke extensively about continued support for our country. Bolstering air defense, contributions to the PURL initiative, and energy assistance are key priorities for sustaining our internal resilience amid Russia’s attacks on our people and infrastructure.

The Coalition of The Willing

We also coordinated our next contacts within the Coalition of the Willing. We all understand that the Coalition must play a significant role in the future security architecture. Thank you all for your support and willingness to help!

I am grateful to @MinPresDick Schoof and the entire Government of the Netherlands for today’s decision to allocate an additional €700 million in support of Ukraine.

Every such decision, every such step, strengthens Ukraine and our positions on the path toward establishing a dignified peace. It is important that our partners understand that support for our country and our warriors must not only continue, but also increase. We are working to ensure that these agreements are implemented swiftly, in line with our defense needs.

Stepping Up Pressure & Guarantees

Strengthening Ukraine and stepping up pressure on Russia are key factors that can bring this war to an end and guarantee security across the entire European continent. I am grateful to the people of the Netherlands, the Parliament, and the Government for their support.

