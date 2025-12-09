Salt Lake City Tribune Backs a Child Rapist?

The Salt Lake City Tribune really is disgusting. They called a “sodomite and child abuser” a “soccer coach.” They claimed the child abuser was following the process for legal status exactly. ICE arrested him anyway according to the outlet. The subtitle from his defense attorney said he didn’t have a criminal record, he’s married to an American citizen, and he had a lawful entry.

According to DHS, Jair Celis Lecuona has a criminal history for sodomy of a child and sexual abuse of a child. Lecuona entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in July 2007 that required him to depart by January 21, 2008. On his green card application he listed his occupation as a youth soccer coach. While illegally overstaying his visa, he was arrested for these heinous crimes against children. This predator has been placed in removal proceedings, says DHS.

Democrats and the media now support child pedophiles?

The Lawyer said he doesn’t have a record but DHS has better access.

This appears to be his arrest record, but it could be the wrong person. the name ‘Lecuona’ doesn’t appear.