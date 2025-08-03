The US Is Not a Nation of Immigrants

As Ann Coulter said in this clip, we are NOT a nation of immigrants. We are a nation, a new nation. The USA isn’t an Emma Lazarus poem. However, the US welcomes legal immigrants, a limited number who come for our values and are vetted.

Indians aren’t the only Native Americans. All people born in the United States of legal parents are native Americans. We have heard that lie so many times that we have come to believe it. People legally born in every country are native to that country except the United States? That’s not logical and it is not the case.

The interviewer in the clip tries to tell Ann Coulter that the US “is a nation of immigrants.” Ann said what I have been saying for years. She said, “It was founded by mostly British settlers in the 1600s.”

Interviewer: They were immigrants.”

Ann: “No, there was no America to immigrate to. They created America. We’re not living in Navajo Nation. We’re living in the United States of America, created by British settlers. Thank you very much, by the way. They were fantastic. Dutch. Dutch came, a few Germans, and basically, until, you know, 1970 that was it. …

Ann Coulter isn’t anti-immigrant. She is simply telling the truth. She descended from settlers as did I. My ancestors came before the Mayflower. They settled here, sold furs, built a windmill in New Jersey and a Flushing, NY bar; they settled. Some moved to Pennsylvania and started religious colonies. They didn’t immigrate. My Irish ancestors immigrated, but that doesn’t make this a nation of immigrants.

The point isn’t that one is superior to the other. The point is the country is a country of settlers, brave, adventurous settlers.

The reason the US worked is because we were taking in people with the same basic values, now we are not, and it’s not working.

Watch:

Are we going to demand they assimilate or are we going to become them?