Seattle H1-B Recipients Brag About Having More Power Than Americans

These H1-B visa holders at the IT Serve Alliance conference sound like ingrates. Instead of being grateful to be in the country, they sound like they hate us in this clip from the event. Why are they here?

It takes quite a sense of entitlement and arrogance to think they have more power than Americans, and then brag about it. They sound like the far-left Democrats. Do we need any more of these?

Transcript follows.

Watch:

BREAKING – A video from an H1B conference in Seattle hosted by ITServe Alliance, the largest H1B advocacy group in the US, has sparked outrage after members mocked Americans, claimed they would “kick Trump’s ass,” and boasted of having more political power than average Americans. pic.twitter.com/PJogJZCODc — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 2, 2025

Transcript of Speaker

“To kick the butt of Donald Trump. Kick his ass, really. Let’s face it, kick him twice. What did they have a new a brand new president that was full and I don’t care which side. I don’t first of all, when Trump talks about anti immigrant, I’m always surprised two out of his three wives were immigrants. It’s true. And somebody recently said, you know, the the joke that they made that immigrants do all the hard work that no other person wants to do, that’s what they talk about, the poor wives who are got married to him, that no other American would want to be with him.

“The fact is, Prakash mentioned it, the President is not god. The President is not making the laws in this country, though he thinks he can make laws. So remember this when you leave this evening, when you go back home, stop worrying at night when you panic and worry. That means you have not become a member of it, sir. That means you don’t believe in your own power, and that means you have not believed in the power of unity as an organization.”

President Trump doesn’t talk against immigrants. He wants America First and doesn’t want illegal aliens – or other invaders – who hate us.

The Manufacturing H1-Bs

President Trump has lured manufacturing from foreign countries by agreeing to allow their H1-B workers until they get the plants off the ground. The press secretary explained the President’s plan is to shift to American workers.

H1-Bs have an expiration date. The problem is we never send them back and keep extending their stay. We need to take the expiry seriously.