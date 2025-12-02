Another Criminal Illegal Alien with a CDL Kills Newlyweds

Another illegal alien with a CDL given to him by California jackknifed his semi into two newlyweds, killing them. People might not realize that there is a direct pipeline from some towns in India to the USA. States that allow this aren’t doing foreigners any favors and they are putting Americans in danger.

Instead of putting the alien in prison, let’s put Gov. Newsom in prison. Ultimately, he’s responsible. But that’s just a hopeless wish that people who cause these terrible tragedies would ever the price.

The New York Post

A truck driver charged with killing a newlywed couple in a horrific crash in Oregon is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California, according to the feds.

Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, was arrested after he jackknifed his semi-truck and collided with a vehicle in Bend back on Nov. 24, killing William Carter and his new wife, Jennifer Lower.

Kumar was in the US illegally, having been released into the country by the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security revealed Monday as it announced that an immigration detainer has been lodged.

Truck driver charged with killing newlyweds in horror crash is illegal migrant given license in Newsom’s California: feds https://t.co/yplun0trsy pic.twitter.com/zbDclRGgzu — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

Democrats give out CDLs to aliens who don’t speak English or read road signs. In fact, some of the CDLs have the driver’s name as “No Name Given.”

These Democrats are just evil.

“Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver’s license by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.