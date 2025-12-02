Seems the Sec. Hegseth “Murdered” Helpless Drug Dealer Smear Is a Hoax

I posted the George Conway story in which he called Pete Hegseth a “murderer” after allegedly killing drug dealers in gun boats, but then decided to ignore the story for a while. I’ve learned the hard way to not trust these stories and let them play out a bit. The story about Secretary Hegseth and Admiral Bradley was probably – unsurprisingly – another hoax perpetrated by The Washington Post. We should mention right up front that this is a story that puts the Seditious Six video in the shadows and minimizes its seriousness. Could this hoax have been purposely timed this way?

The Hoax Smear of Secretary Hegseth

As the likely fake story goes, the military blew up a drug dealer gun boat. Two survivors clung to the wreck when Hegseth okayed Admiral Bradley blowing them up. It didn’t sound legitimate.

Shockingly, the New York Times called out the hit piece hoax against Pete Hegseth.

If this account is true, the Washington Post story is a genuinely vile slander of both Hegseth and Bradley.

Time to sue WaPo!

As Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist Editor, wrote, “It is not surprising that the WashPost, which originated the Russia collusion hoax, the Kavanaugh hoax, and the first Trump impeachment hoax, would run another false info op. It IS a bit surprising that the NYT isn’t going along with it in their normal manner.”

WaPo is reportedly a CIA front outlet.

The Times Story Podhoretz references:

According to five U.S. officials, who spoke separately and on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that is under investigation, Mr. Hegseth, ahead of the Sept. 2 attack, ordered a strike that would kill the people on the boat and destroy the vessel and its purported cargo of drugs.

But, each official said, Mr. Hegseth’s directive did not specifically address what should happen if a first missile turned out not to fully accomplish all of those things. And, the officials said, his order was not a response to surveillance footage showing that at least two people on the boat survived the first blast.

Admiral Bradley ordered the initial missile strike and then several follow-up strikes that killed the initial survivors and sank the disabled boat. As that operation unfolded, they said, Mr. Hegseth did not give any further orders to him.

WaPo’s version:

Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all

As two men clung to a stricken, burning ship targeted by SEAL Team 6, the Joint Special Operations commander followed the defense secretary’s order to leave no survivors.

Can you believe the NY Times actually corrected WaPo?

The article wa written by Ellen Nakashima. She is the writer who was ousted by Tulsi in July for harassing, lying, and stalking.

Always wrong kook, Judge Napolitano was wrong again.