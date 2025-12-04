Seattle Mayor-Elect Wilson Plans a Serious Affordability Crisis

Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson bragged about her approach to economics which causes the very affordability crisis she is claiming to stop: high minimum wages and high corporate taxes.
The spoiled liberal woke white woman, daughter of a rich, privileged family, is coming from ideology, not common sense. These women are dangerous and a threat to democracy.
She is doing everything she can to discourage the very businesses that fuel our economy.
High taxes on corporations and high minimum wages lead to affordability crises by reducing economic growth, increasing costs for workers, and disproportionately affecting low-income workers. These factors can create a cycle of economic hardship that affects the overall affordability of living in the United States.
Burdens always pass down to the consumer.
Wilson is another Mamdani.
TELL ME YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS WITHOUT TELLING ME YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS
Seattle Socialist Mayor-elect Katie Wilson brags she made “the highest minimum wage in the country” & “taxes on large corporations,” then complains about “affordability.” pic.twitter.com/Vf3APAMh4B
— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) December 3, 2025
The city of Seattle deserves this Commie beech. When two angels told Lot to pack up and leave the homosexual city Sodom, (Genesis 18-19) Lot protested until the angels revealed to him that God had told Lot’s uncle Abraham that there were no ‘righteous’ people in his city other than Lot and his family. So Lot left and God destroyed… Read more »
We’ve written off dem run cities and states a long time ago. I’m rooting for them to achieve their goals. I’m cheering for the citizens to get what they want…..good…..and hard.
It takes an unhealthy ego to try to play hero by implementing feel good policies.