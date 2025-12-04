TPUSA Responds to “Troll” Candace Owens

I have ignored a lot of what Candace Owens has been saying online because I don’t want to give her any attention. She keeps accusing all kinds of people of trying to kill her, killing Charlie Kirk and so on. What she is trying to do to Charlie Kirk’s legacy is awful, and can’t be ignored. She’s making all people on the right look foolish.

Candace Owens has accused TPUSA of killing Charlie Kirk after accusing many others. She claimed they made a billion dollar deal immediately after he was killed.

Kolvet responded:



TPUSA went scorched earth on her.

Transcript at the end.

🔥FINALLY🔥 TPUSA just went scorched earth on Candace Owens and have officially challenged her to a live stream to defend her baseless claims! This is a MUST WATCH segment! Candace, and her online cult, are about to be neutralized! pic.twitter.com/9WFNyJgV8b — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 3, 2025

How bad is it when you have to defend being a troll?

Candace Owens on the statement from TPUSA directly addressing her absurd claims: “I’m not a troll, I’m the only one acting right in this situation, and that is why the people believe in me.” The woman is completely disconnected from reality. You have ruined your credibility… pic.twitter.com/7qWbVh1EGZ — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) December 3, 2025

What Tim Pool Says…

I know people want to be loyal, but what Candace is doing is evil and she is hurting everyone who cared about Charlie Kirk. She seems intent on destroying TPUSA and reportedly Charlie’s wife is extremely upset about this, not just his friends and colleagues.

Candace isn’t who you thought she was. That’s not on you, her loyal followers. It’s on her. Dump her, please! The more she posts, the more she damages TPUSA.

Tim Pool is very unhappy with Candace Owens. She is destroying a vehicle to bring the young to the Republicans. “The grifter right is cannabilizing itself.” He describes a very likely scenario.

“She is a fucking scumbag and she is getting worse everyday.” We’re going to lose the midterms and 2028 because Candace Owens and her army of ‘influencers’ who want to burn TPUSA to the ground and divide and break the MAGA coalition. pic.twitter.com/fX87NdzXIH — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) December 4, 2025

Rushed Transcript

TPUSA Response:

“We wanted to use this segment at the top of this hour to say something important, something very important. For the past two and a half months, there is a topic that has flooded our freedom inbox. It has been non stop on social media, but which we have almost totally avoided on this show. You probably already know what I’m talking about, which shows just how ubiquitous it has been ever since Charlie’s murder.

“Candace Owens has leveled a flood of allegations against people at Turning Point USA, people at Turning Point action and people who work for this show. She’s made them against some of Charlie’s closest friends and against some of his most dedicated employees. She has suggested that Michael McCoy, Charlie’s Chief of Staff, knew Charlie would be murdered, was happy that he died, and stayed silent because he was told he would be the next Charlie.

“She has suggested Michael is not his real name. It is I have seen his birth certificate myself. She has called it suspicious that Mikey’s wife, who works at Turning Point, helped plan the Campus Tour event where Charlie was murdered, which she didn’t by the way, she doesn’t work on campus events.

“Candace has suggested the Utah Valley University event was unusual and its details suggested a quote inside job. She has claimed that foreign aircraft have followed Erika Kirk around the country and that Turning Point has lied about this happening.

“She has accused us of lying about Charlie wanting Erika to take over for him if he died. She has suggested Charlie’s security team intentionally denied him first aid after the shooting to ensure that he died.

“She has raised suspicions about the head of our technical team because he took an SD card out of a camera. She has spread absurd claims that Tyler Boyer, who we just had on the show, sexually abuses male interns. She has suggested that TP USA faith-affiliated pastors like theologian Frank Turek, who will have on in a moment, and Pastor Rob McCoy are part of a military quote infiltration of Turning Point, either because they are veterans or because they have family members who are even – if not everyone has been named specifically – though Candace has effectively tarred everyone here with complicity in Charlie’s death by repeatedly saying he was, quote, betrayed by quote, everyone.

“She has said Charlie’s murder, quote, had to be approved by Charlie’s friends, and then suggested those friends might have her murdered too for, quote, knowing the truth, she has made claims of financial impropriety and fraud at Turning Point, adding up into the millions of dollars, which, again, is not true. Charlie made sure the organization was audited by a third party every year. He personally reviewed any signed off on every expense report, and literally every single bill paid by the organization down to a single United States dollar, we have never missed a 990 deadline.

“Candace has made other stranger allegations involving French paratroopers in maroon shirts, Egyptian air force planes. Flights involving French paratroopers in maroon shirts, Egyptian air force planes flying out of Provo Utah, and potential underground assassins traveling through unseen tunnels at this.

“At one point in early November, she started wildly throwing suspicion on members of Utah Valley’s soccer team for wearing hoodies. I could go on.

“There is always something new coming up, and none of it ever pans out, because from the start, there has been nothing there. The attacks and allegations from Candace are either lies or they are innuendos thrown around with a total reckless disregard for the truth so that Candace can manipulate and string along an audience of people who don’t realize they are being played instead of being able to grieve properly after one of the most heinous murders in American history, a murder many of us had to witness.

“My friends have had to endure harassment from people who have gotten whipped up by what Candace is saying. In fact, I would say we have suffered more harassment from these people than we have from Antifa supporters who overtly celebrate Charlie’s murder. And just like a lot of those Antifa members, many of these people take this delight in how gross and unpleasant they can be.

“What our friends have had to endure is not funny and it’s not insignificant. It is evil.

“I have seen it for months. We have received hundreds, thousands I suspect, emails and calls asking us to respond.

“People have wanted us to invite Candace on the show, but for a long time, our approach was to say nothing. We did that for several reasons.

First, we’ve first, we thought that her prevarications were so absurd that nobody would believe them. We shouldn’t have to answer questions about secret tunnels or Egyptian air force planes. That sort of thing is just it’s beneath contempt to respond to.

The second reason we’ve said so little, though, is because there’s a good rule of thumb which Charlie followed. Do not feed the trolls. Focus on the mission, reviving America, uplifting young people, making heaven crowded. Don’t give air to people who want to tear you down. And so discord.

Lastly, we didn’t respond, because Charlie always viewed Candice as a friend, and we were holding out hope that she would return that friendship and stop what she was doing. But a week from now, it’s going to be three months since Charlie’s murder, Candace has not changed her behavior. She has continued to spread falsehoods about Charlie’s friends, and she continues to concoct new ones about new people.

“She’s using these falsehoods to enrich herself, while dividing the conservative movement at an absolutely critical time for this country, and far too often we here have heard from ordinary people, people who loved Charlie and who Charlie loved so much in return.

“These people have expressed the worry that we are staying silent out of cowardice or as some sort of tacit admission that some of the attacks are true. Neither is the case. Our silence has never been and it will never be equal to complacency or approval.

“Still, we decided Charlie would not allow this to go on. Charlie was not a coward. Charlie was a fighter. Charlie would not allow someone to spread lies about the people closest to him with impunity, and he would feel ashamed if other people were stepping up to defend his friends while he never did so himself.

“Candace has mentioned several times that the ball is in our court. So here’s what is going to happen in the near future. There will be a live stream here in Phoenix where we address in a clear and comprehensive way the claims and accusations, the false accusations that have been made against Charlie’s family, friends and the people here at Turning Point.

“We plan to walk through everything carefully and thoroughly. If Candace is available, we would sincerely welcome her participation in that live stream at our studio here in Phoenix. At this point, we believe the ball is back in her court. Our motivation for doing this is not out of any obligation to Candace. It is about honoring Charlie. We feel a deep responsibility to protect his legacy, his work and the truth. I feel that I owe Charlie everything in my life. I feel it immensely, and that is why we feel compelled to speak clearly and openly now. We’ll have more on this in the near Future.”