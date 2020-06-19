Seattle residents living near the new nation of CHAZ/CHOP are frightened

Seattle residents who live near CHAZ/CHOP say they are frightened and feel unsafe.

Speaking with local news station King 5, one man said that he and his fiancee, who live near Cal Anderson Park, which has been occupied by protesters for two weeks, were living in fear.

“We’re not even here most of the time. I’m scared to live here. It’s just not conducive,” he said.

“What you want from a home is a stress-free environment. You want to be able to sleep well, you want to feel comfortable and we just don’t feel comfortable right now,” he added.

Yes. One news crew was kicked out. An independent journalist was chased, knocked to the ground and forcibly dragged toward a tent before he escaped. And when antifa outed me, they tried to assemble a crew to jump me. https://t.co/i9GcbPI46q — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020

The news station said it had received “many” emails from similar people wanting to remain anonymous who all said they were afraid for their safety.

One report claims violent crime has soared 300% since the area was taken over, with robberies and rapes becoming commonplace, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan proclaiming the movement to be a potential “summer of love.”

Thefts are just unplanned donations. The exact same gibberish went on at Occupy Wall Street.

It will be the summer of love. We don’t need police!

These people are only talented at violence.

People inside the Seattle “Autonomous Zone” have been working on days to construct and erect a giant black power fist. They used torches to burn wood planks black for the material. They were unable to lift the structure up. pic.twitter.com/MnRlv97jiX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020

But, Tucker says it’s a good tourism spot:

New tourism ad in from America’s newest neighbor: The Nation of CHAZ pic.twitter.com/2FowsblzPY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2020

As weak as the Portland Mayor Wheeler is, he’s condemning the lawlessness in Seattle.

Portland Mayor @tedwheeler after mob of antifa and far-left protesters took over the street outside his downtown condo last night: I don’t support an autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/3gRhS9wcAe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020