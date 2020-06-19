NYPD encouraged to give residents their ‘independence’ on July 4

There are a couple of flyers going around in the New York Police Department calling for a strike on July 4 to give the residents the “independence” they so long for.

One message calls for the strike to kick off at 3 p.m. July 4.

“NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,” the message, which is being passed among cops via text, according to sources.

“Cops that say we can’t strike because of the Taylor Law,” the message reads, referencing a law that makes public worker stoppages punishable with fines and jail time. “The people and this city doesn’t [sic] honor us why honor them [sic].”

Another message seen by police officers reads #Bluflu and instructs cops to call out sick on Independence Day.

“Police officers like you and me took an oath to protect strangers regardless of race, class or gender,” the message reads. “Today we are vilified and must stand as one.”

It’s not known who put the flyers out.

More than 350 officers have been injured in recent weeks, as protests have descended into rioting, looting and violence.

The Taylor Law bans strikes by police. The fines are steep.