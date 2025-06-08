Sec. Hegseth Threatens to Send Marines to Criminal-Controlled LA

M Dowling
21

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatens to send in active duty Marines if the violence continues in Los Angeles. And, yes, he can do it under the Alien Enemies Act.

The sanctuary city politicians are fomenting rebellion, making the situation far more chaotic and dangerous. Foreigners are rendering citizens helpless.

The lives of agents and other innocent people are in danger. Cartels are partially running the LA occupation with Marxists, homegrown criminals, TikTok viewers, and an army of foreigners waving their country’s flag.

Dealing with it is not escalation. It’s restoring law and order.

Sec. Hegseth’s statement:

“The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.

“Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.

“The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.,” Hegseth wrote on X.

California Hell

Instead of 87,000 new IRS agents, we needed 87,000 new ICE and Border Patrol agents.


Web
Web
Here’s the bomber karen bass
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
Don’t threaten, just do it. Tired of false talk. You better nip this nonsense in the bud now or else it will be a long hot summer with trouble breaking out all over the country. Why are conservatives so f****’ timid? The other side isn’t.

