Sec. Hegseth Threatens to Send Marines to Criminal-Controlled LA

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatens to send in active duty Marines if the violence continues in Los Angeles. And, yes, he can do it under the Alien Enemies Act.

The sanctuary city politicians are fomenting rebellion, making the situation far more chaotic and dangerous. Foreigners are rendering citizens helpless.

The lives of agents and other innocent people are in danger. Cartels are partially running the LA occupation with Marxists, homegrown criminals, TikTok viewers, and an army of foreigners waving their country’s flag.

Dealing with it is not escalation. It’s restoring law and order.

Sec. Hegseth’s statement:

“The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.

“Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.

“The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.,” Hegseth wrote on X.

California Hell

Omg. They’re making Molotov cocktails with Modelo bottles in LA and throwing them at federal agents with locals cheering them on. This is beyond a riot. Foreign combatants are trying to kill our federal officers. pic.twitter.com/v9De8MY1EE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 8, 2025

Who is paying for these protesters to riot THIS time? Karen Bass is blocking law enforcement from stopping this. pic.twitter.com/vI4aFnS8tj — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 7, 2025

During the Los Angeles ICE raids a Mexican man shouts directly in FBI agents faces “I’ll kill your momma” We’ve gotten to a point where people in California are so boldened they’ll threaten to murder FBI agents mothers to their faces Bring the National Guard and Martial Law pic.twitter.com/9F9fexrql8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 8, 2025

The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK. Under President… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025

This is Democrat Congresswoman @NormaJTorres threatening ICE Agents. “ICE get the F*** out of LA…” Arrest her ass immediately!!

Send her to El Salvador’s CECOT prison. pic.twitter.com/9K0r2IbsW3 — Farm Girl Carrie ‍ (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 8, 2025

Instead of 87,000 new IRS agents, we needed 87,000 new ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Stephen Miller: “(The Big, Beautiful Bill) hires 10,000 new ICE agents to go and find these killers and terrorists. It funds the detention beds we need to keep these people off our streets. It funds the planes we need to fly them back home.”pic.twitter.com/imAnZLDhy9 — Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 7, 2025

