Sec. Rubio Warns Judge His Nationwide Injunctions Seriously Harm Foreign Policy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a declaration to federal Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts, advising him that his nationwide injunctions are causing significant harm to other countries and to US foreign policy.
You can read about the serious damage these leftist judges are doing here: gov.uscourts.mad.282404.130.1, or on the pertinent pages below.
The lawless nationwide injunctions are creating havoc on our foreign relations. We need the Supreme Court to put a stop to this immediately.
Telling a Trump-hating , America-hating judge he is causing harm to the USA will accomplish nothing.
I don t know what the Trump administration is allowed to do legally, but they will have to do much MUCH more than send stern letters.
Sociopaths do not react to stern letters.
I wish they could send the FBI to arrest those judges for anti-American activity, but apparently that is not possible.
If those judges cannot be stopped Trump will not be able to make America great again …..
Democrats will win big in the mid terms and will win in 2028, and Trump will have been the last Republican President…..
After Trump Democrats will never let a Republican win, a few bribed and black mailed weak RINOS, yes maybe, but you will never see a Republican again, not for the next 25 or 50 years.