Sec. Rubio Warns Judge His Nationwide Injunctions Seriously Harm Foreign Policy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a declaration to federal Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts, advising him that his nationwide injunctions are causing significant harm to other countries and to US foreign policy.

You can read about the serious damage these leftist judges are doing here: gov.uscourts.mad.282404.130.1, or on the pertinent pages below.

The lawless nationwide injunctions are creating havoc on our foreign relations. We need the Supreme Court to put a stop to this immediately.

