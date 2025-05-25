Starbucks issued new dress code guidelines for baristas across the United States. Baristas were told to wear solid black shirts and khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms. Upon the news, the boss fighting kids, 1,000 of them, walked out on strike in mid-May. They plan more walkouts.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” Starbucks said in a news release on April 14.

According to an April memo, Starbucks promised to give each worker two free shirts to get them started. The workers want stipends for the clothes and a living wage to fill a coffee cup.

Leftist unions don’t like unskilled workers getting paid accordingly.

A member of Starbucks Workers United told the Associated Press that the company has “lost its way.” They accused Starbucks on focusing on micromanaging staff instead of the customer experience.

In a statement, Starbucks blasted the union for the strike and urged it to return to discussions on a labor contract agreement. The two sides attempted to restart the negotiations in February but remain at odds on wage proposals and work conditions.

They even created a strike uniform to revolt against wearing a uniform. It’s not even a uniform. Starbucks is only requiring uniform clothes.

The average Starbucks Barista’s hourly pay in the United States is approximately $15.64, which is 10% above the national average.

Do they not get the irony that they made a strike uniform to strike about wearing a uniform that looks like the strike t-shirt they had made. pic.twitter.com/qD5mSn0R7x — Rightward Journal (@RightwardJ) May 23, 2025

