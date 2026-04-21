Secretary Burgum Reveals NGO Corruption

Trump’s Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, during a House hearing, revealed that organizations received 80-100% of their revenue from straight federal grants—yet CEOs pocketed $650,000, and four lobbyists took $400,000 each.
All Rep. Rose deLura cared about was how many of her [democrat] employees were going to be rehired. She wasn’t interested in the corruption and waste of tax dollars.
🚨WATCH: @DougBurgum, Secretary of the Department of the Interior, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) engage in a tense exchange during a budget hearing over federal workforce buyouts and staffing plans. pic.twitter.com/osaApoGZQO
— Off The Press (@OffThePress1) April 20, 2026