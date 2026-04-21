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Secretary Burgum Reveals NGO Corruption

By
M Dowling
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0
37

Trump’s Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, during a House hearing, revealed that organizations received 80-100% of their revenue from straight federal grants—yet CEOs pocketed $650,000, and four lobbyists took $400,000 each.

All Rep. Rose deLura cared about was how many of her [democrat] employees were going to be rehired. She wasn’t interested in the corruption and waste of tax dollars.

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