Secretary Rubio Exposes Mr. Zelensky for Lying on the World Stage

Ukrainian President Zelensky told the world that the U.S. said security guarantees depend on Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbas. A reporter asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio about it. He said it was a lie and added that Zelensky knows it’s not true.

Rubio:

That’s a lie, and I saw him say that. And it’s unfortunate he would say that, because he knows that’s not true. And that’s not what he was told. What he was told is the obvious. Security guarantees aren’t going to kick in until there’s an end to the war, because otherwise you’re just getting yourself involved in the war. What is the security guarantee? It is troops that are willing to step in and secure. If you put that in place now, that means you’re injecting yourself from the war.

“What he was told very clearly, and he should have understood it, is that the security guarantees come only after there is an end of the war. But that was not attached to unless he gives up territory. I don’t know why he says these things. They’re just not true.

We know why. It’s the manipulation of the media and the president.

Then, the reporter asked Secretary Rubio for his position on Donbas.

“We’ve told the Ukrainian side what the Russians are insisting on. We’re not advocating for it. We’ve explained it to them. It’s their choice to make. It’s not for us to make for them. We’ve never told them they have to take it or leave it. The role we have played is to try to figure out what both sides want and see if we can bridge the middle ground. The decision ultimately is up to Ukraine. If they don’t want to make certain decisions or concessions, then the war keeps going.”

And the endless war continues. Why we support a liar and an endless war with weapons we need and cash we need, I cannot say. However, it might be coming to an end. With French President Macron, speaking for all of Europe, allegedly, declaring they must break away from the U.S., we must break away from their war.