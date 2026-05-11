The Democrat Plan to Stack Their State Court for the 10-1: Prof. Turley Weighs In

Top Democrats held a private, angry call, which they leaked so the New York Times would report it from their leftist perspective. They have two plans to bring back the 10-1 redistricting plan. This is the plan that, according to their state Constitution, was illegal.

The first part of the plan is to nullify redistricting rules. They are determined to flip at least two or three GOP seats. They might redraw the congressional lines despite the Court’s decision.

Their other idea, which we mentioned yesterday, is to lower the retirement age for serving on the Virginia Supreme Court and then fire the justices. Democrats would lower the retirement age to 54, which means every justice would go. They would then appoint 7 new ones who would approve the illegal 10-1 map.

About one-third of the state is registered as independents. They will not go along with that.

The New York Times has published formal apologias for Gov. Spanberger, releasing her of any guilt for the DNC spending tens of millions of dollars on an unconstitutional redistricting referendum.

Here’s one example:

Once the amendment was put before voters, Ms. Spanberger urged people to vote for it, but she emphasized that it was only temporary and that the important thing was that people had a chance to weigh in. This more measured approach frustrated some of the more full-throated proponents of the redistricting effort, while doing little to endear her opponents.

“It’s not like taking the morally principled stance would have been without cost,” said Brian Cannon, a Democrat who helped lead a group opposing the redistricting amendment. “But it turned out the politically expedient way came with even steeper costs.”

Only temporary and moral?

In their article about the call, they highlighted this:

“Everyone has got to have a strong stomach right now; this is a complete disaster waiting to happen if people are timid,” said Mr. Subramanyam, who was on the Saturday call. “We have Republican states ignoring their constitutions and interrupting early voting and ignoring their Supreme Courts altogether. We know based on that, Republicans would explore every single option possible to move this forward.”

There was no pushback. The fact is that the blue states have almost completely maxed out on redistricting. Some blue states have no GOP districts or only one, despite having a third or nearly 50% of Republican voters. They have poured millions of illegal aliens into the country to give them outsized representation in the House.

This is how they would stack the Virginia Supreme Court, according to the New York Times, which called the plan audacious.

Ms. Spanberger would have to sign off on any legislation that lowered the judicial retirement age. She has not been briefed on the proposal, the people involved in the discussion or briefed on it said. Her spokeswoman, Libby Wiet, declined to comment.

The first step in the process, as discussed on the delegation’s call, would be to invoke a January ruling by a circuit court judge in Tazewell County, Va., that said the 2026 constitutional amendment effort to redraw the maps was invalid because county officials did not post notice of it at courthouses and other public locations three months before a general election. [That was only one of about five unconstitutional actions they took.]

The effort to redraw the maps was invalid because county officials did not post notice of it at courthouses and other public locations three months before a general election.

Democrats would aim to use that ruling to seek to invalidate the earlier constitutional amendment that created the state’s independent redistricting commission by arguing that courthouses across the state did not post notice of it at the time. That would give the legislature the authority to enact a map of its choosing.

Ensuring the plan proceeds would involve the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, lowering the mandatory retirement age for Virginia’s Supreme Court from 75 to 54, the age of the youngest current justice, or less. Virginia judges are appointed by the General Assembly, where Democrats hold majorities in both chambers and could then fill vacancies on the court with sympathetic Democratic lawyers.

If Democrats don’t get their way, they will tear it all down. Is this what people want as the only ruling party in the country??? They are the authoritarians who falsely project that label on the GOP.

Watch Jonathan Turley explain that with Democrats no value is sacred: