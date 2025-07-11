Booker Is Worried Comey & Brennan Will Have Their Lives Ruined

James Comey and John Brennan weaponized the FBI and the CIA, provably lied before Congress, and are under investigation for lying to Congress. That isn’t weaponization. However, James Comey, who said he leaned toward communism as a young man, ran a fraudulent investigation during Russiagate with no predicate. He also set up General Flynn with a bogus Russian spy story. He based all of it on Hillary’s opposition research. Brennan highlighted the fake research (the dirty dossier) while knowing it came from Hillary’s campaign and was bogus. Brennan, who admitted flirting with communism in college, belongs in prison.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.

As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details.

The Clinton opposition research, later referred to as the dossier, is at the center of the probe. Brennan and Comey knew it was funded by Hillary as early as August 2016 and let it ruin the first two years of President Trump’s term in office. They lied to Congress about knowing it was fraudulent and that it came from Hillary’s campaign.

They were obviously trying to overturn the election so, yes, they should pay some price or it will happen again.

If the FBI is pursuing this, they have strong evidence or proof.

You have to love how Booker is trying to turn this into a crime by Republicans. The media will help him do it.