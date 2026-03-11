The 9-Year Multi-Layered Secret Plot Against Trump That Ensnared Hundreds of Americans

Just The News uncovered an unbelievably awful plot.

President Donald Trump and his supporters were targeted by four consecutive FBI code-named counterintelligence investigations over the last decade that secretly subjected hundreds of innocent Americans to privacy-invading tactics . They treated President Trump, tthe wice-elected president, as a national security threat for most of the first nine years of his political career

These investigations were part of a broad plot that spanned multiple elections.

Few inside Trump’s orbit were spared from targeting by their stature: a dozen members of Congress and their staffers, his future chief of staff Susie Wiles, journalists, campaign advisers, defense lawyers, and even Patel himself had their privacy pierced by warrants, wiretaps, FISA surveillance, phone record analysis, FBI assessments, or grand juries.”

This “monitoring” also snared journalists, lawyers, lawmakers, and others. It makes you wonder, how many total Americans were spied on by the US government?

At least 1,200 people that fall into the categories of special circumstances targets or subject were investigated under assessments by the FBI between 2018 and 2024 during Wray’s tenure, an explosive recent audit report to Congress revealed.

There is growing evidence that may support a case that the FBI engaged between 2016 and 2025 in a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of Trump and his supporters under the color of government power,” a senior official with direct knowledge of the FBI’s current reviews told Just the News.

But officials said the two middle operations—which are just beginning to be declassified so Congress can be fully read in—may produce some of the most troubling abuses uncovered by Patel and his team, and are the focus of ongoing criminal investigations into former FBI and DOJ personnel.