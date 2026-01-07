See a Better Video of Protester Plowing Into an Agent Before They George Floyd Her

M Dowling
Here is another video showing the now deceased anti-ICE protester accelerating into an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The agent you see being hit is, according to some reports, in the hospital recovering.

The Left is trying to make this woman into George Floyd. They are claiming the agent was not in the path of the car.

Sadly, the woman died. It’s sad for her family, but she was in the wrong.

President Trump supported the agent.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing, and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense,” he added.

The horrible woman screaming was indeed an agitator who added confusion and probably helped cause the terrible incident.

The Left is trying to make her into George Floyd.

We now have riots starting, with Mayor Frey egging them on.

Tim Walz, 100% on the side of radicals, is threatening to use the National Guard against federal law enforcement. So, who is causing chaos and violence?

As ICE was attacked the police were pulled out.

23 seconds ago

If she had pushed the pedal down, she could have killed him or severely maimed him. She was evading arrest. She was warned to stop immediately and get out. Would the national guard really allow themselves to be deployed to fight feds? I have doubts. Maybe the top guys would, but the low ranks would ignore the deployment order in… Read more »

2 minutes ago

The Left stirs up people so they get out of control with hate for ICE agents simply doing their jobs. Create or use an incident, lie about it. Long time Communist agitators trick. Try to make ICE look bad, after an attempted murder by vehicle of an ICE agent.

