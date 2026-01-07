See a Better Video of Protester Plowing Into an Agent Before They George Floyd Her

Here is another video showing the now deceased anti-ICE protester accelerating into an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The agent you see being hit is, according to some reports, in the hospital recovering.

The Left is trying to make this woman into George Floyd. They are claiming the agent was not in the path of the car.

Sadly, the woman died. It’s sad for her family, but she was in the wrong.

President Trump supported the agent.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing, and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense,” he added.

The horrible woman screaming was indeed an agitator who added confusion and probably helped cause the terrible incident.

The Left is trying to make her into George Floyd.

We now have riots starting, with Mayor Frey egging them on.

BREAKING: A female protester has been shot and killed in Minnesota after trying to run over ICE agents with her car. There are now riots starting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/XBoMWXkWLX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 7, 2026

Tim Walz, 100% on the side of radicals, is threatening to use the National Guard against federal law enforcement. So, who is causing chaos and violence?

BREAKING – Tim Walz is now threatening to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to keep the federal government out of Minnesota. Literal civil war style rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/lwwTTMUYb2 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 7, 2026

As ICE was attacked the police were pulled out.