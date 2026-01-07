Hope Walz on Shirley’s Exposé: Like, Ya Know, Right-Wing Ecosystem, Like Anti-Vax Thing, Ya Know

Social media addict Hope Walz suggested Monday that independent journalist Nick Shirley should not have investigated Somali-run day-care centers in Minnesota after the scandal gained national attention.

Wait until she finds out her father is a criminal.

Governor Walz’s daughter, Hope Walz, complained about the right-wing on Monday’s episode of One Hour Detours when interviewer John Sullivan asked her about it.

“Video that went crazy, Nick Shirley video, it seems to just change the whole everything on there. Have you seen it?” Sullivan asked.

Walz said, “I have not, like, watched the whole thing. I’ve seen clips of it and whatnot. I think they’re, like, trying to make this man into Charlie Kirk or something, yeah. And I think, you know, right wing media ecosystems, and people just really like that sort of, you know, content in media. And like, you know, it’s the whole, like, anti-Vax thing, and just, you know, they’re not gonna believe anybody except the least qualified people, it seems. And so, like, he fit the bill there. I think.”

You can tell she’s the daughter of Tim and Gwen.

Tim Walz’s daughter on the Nick Shirley video: “I have not like watched the whole thing…right-wing ecosystems just really like that content…it’s the whole like anti-vax thing, and they’re not going to believe anybody except the least qualified people—so like he fit the bill.” pic.twitter.com/wI1uKvxdWe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 7, 2026

More Hope Walz from the Interview:

“Didn’t he used to make like prank videos or something?” Hope Walz asked the host, John O’Sullivan, who responded, “Yeah, but I’m talking more about the aesthetic of it. It’s the aesthetic of the person on their phone.”

“Totally. People engage with that. It feels more trustworthy than the news to a lot of people. It does and I can’t quite like Well, you know, I have my own problems with, like, the media and like, all of that and that’s, you know, I said in a video this morning like now I can kind of be let loose and like I definitely want to have some of those conversations going forward,” Hope Walz replied. “Um, but I do like I definitely think people see somebody and they’re like, ‘Oh, this person’s, you know, I see myself in them, and so I’m going to believe them,’ and that is what people definitely see in me. I think then that’s like an ethical thing on his end. Like, you know, you can’t just go and do this to people.

She uses lots of words to say nothing much.

FULL VIDEO