The New Dietary Guidelines

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) announced major changes to dietary guidelines that fundamentally invert the traditional food pyramid. He said it is a move to “science and common sense.”
They said it is a “modernized” reset of federal nutrition policy, specifically targeting “inaccurate” and “outdated” science of previous decades.
In the Wednesday news release, the HHS summarizes modern health expert advice, found in the nine-page 2025-2030 guidelines:
- Prioritize protein at every meal
- Consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars
- Eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms
- Incorporate healthy fats from whole foods — such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados
- Focus on whole grains while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates
- Limit highly processed foods, added sugars, and artificial additives
- Eat the right amount for you, based on age, sex, size, and activity level
- Choose water or other unsweetened beverages to support hydration
- Limit alcohol consumption for better overall health
“Nearly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease,” the HHS stated, explaining that these conditions are often “linked to diet and lifestyle.” Additionally, “more that 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 1 in 3 adolescents has prediabetes.”
Kennedy noted that chronic diseases disqualify many young Americans from military service, which threatens “social readiness and limiting opportunity.”
