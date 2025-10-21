Suicide Watch for the EU

The following cultures will soon look like the Third World. They are accepting large numbers of unvetted third world migrants. Greece and Ireland are taking the most from primitive lands.

As Neoptolemus writes, “an immigrant granted asylum has the freedom to move wherever he wants. Greece surely doesn’t keep 71% of its applicants locally, so it’s essentially the EU’s immigrant pimp. Is this the “European brotherhood” the founders dreamed of?”

They are not getting their best. They’re getting third world, who would bring their primitive culture with them.

Eswatini — 90.6%

Palestine — 82.8%

Nicaragua — 75.0%

Burundi — 68.8%

Stateless — 67.5%

China — 67.4%

Eritrea — 67.1%

Myanmar/Burma — 66.0%

Saudi Arabia — 65.1%

Jamaica — 59.6%

Kuwait — 54.8%

Afghanistan — 54.2%

Zimbabwe — 52.4%

Botswana — 50.0%

Malaysia — 50.0%

In furtherance of the EU’s pursuit of silencing truth, Hot Air reports that Berlin is approving the banning of truthful material.

A Berlin court has ruled that LinkedIn was right to block and suspend accounts that posted about Covid-19, despite the posts being correct.

It did so on the grounds that their content contradicted guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The court based its ruling on the controversial Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Union’s regulation that creates a framework for online platforms to be more accountable, transparent and safer for users, German magazine Cicero reported yesterday.

Silencing the populace will suit the replacement citizens.

There isn’t much hope for Europe, but they don’t seem to know it because they relentlessly continue down the same path.