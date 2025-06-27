James Carville Sounds the Alarms Over Zohran

James Carville sees the election of Zohran Mamdani in New York City as a “potentially damaging event.”

Veteran Democrat strategist James Carville warned Democrats during the “Politics War Room (with James Carville and Al Hunt)” podcast. Hunt absurdly denied Zohran was a communist, but did suggest it will be a “gift to Republicans.” Hunt added that this guy presents “more problems than opportunities.”

As Sentinel reported, the self-described Democrat Socialist, aka Communist, has called for insane things like:

Abolish NYPD

Abolish prisons

Abolish medical bills

Abolish private health insurance

Ban all guns

Legalize sex work

Safe injection sites

End cash bail

Decriminalize drug possession

End sentencing enhancements

End all cooperation with ICE

Rent freezes

Free illegal alien healthcare

He is fine with uttering the phrase “Globalize the Intifada!”

The Dem strategist noted how Mamdani “has not walked back” calls for “global intifada.”

“Maybe he’ll turn out to be a very skilled candidate that can skillfully navigate some of what I refer to as ‘esoteric’ positions,” Carville said. “There’s a lot of baseball left here. We’ve got a lot of baseball left to play.”

Hunt said, “However, I do believe that Republicans will jump on this.” Carville agreed.

“I can’t imagine that any Democratic candidate anywhere in the country is going to be able to escape answering this question; I think the microphone’s going to follow him around. I think that they’re going to pound this home as hard as they possibly can,” Carville said.

“Depending on who comes in a general election, there’s a lot of Democrats that are going to have a hard go at this. I think it’s a potentially damaging event,” he added.

Carville said he feared Mamdani’s victory was not just about a different ideology about the party but what could be a “generational” shift for the Democrats’ future.

Hunt later agreed and said, “I think this guy creates probably more problems than opportunities for the Democrats.”

Carville warned that he answers questions like Kamala, adding that Republicans are going to “keep unearthing stuff.”

“I mean, he’s gotta give an umbrella answer for all of this,” Carville said. “You know, Harris had the same problem.”

How can he answer them without lying?

