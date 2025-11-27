Update on the Two National Guard Members

The National Guard members who were shot by an Afghan maniac are Andrew Wolfe (24) and Sarah Beckstrom (20). The gunman opened fire with a revolver without cause. He shot the Guard members multiple times in close contact.

The victims have survived surgery and remain in critical condition, Pirro said. Beckstrom and Wolfe were sworn in less than 24 hours before the attack, Pirro said.

A suspect, officials described as a “lone gunman,” is in custody and facing charges in connection with the attack, deemed to be a possible act of terrorism.

Some charges are pending.

District Attorney Pirro called attention to the fact that the shooter was from a foreign country and this should not have happened.