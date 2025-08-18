Trump-Zelensky Meeting Begins -Live

By
M Dowling
-
0
55

President Trump began by addressing ending the war. He also discussed mail-in ballots and voting machines.

Zelensky still prefers his T-shirt. He’s disrespectful.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments