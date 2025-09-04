New Group Gets 1,000 Signatures DEMANDING RFK’s Dismissal

More than 1,000 current and former employees across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) signed a letter on Wednesday morning calling for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s resignation.

Secretary Kennedy should consider it an honor. It means he’s succeeding. They are whistling Dixie if they think Trump cares what they think or say or write. He knows who and what they are. The far-left is playing the same cards over and over. They do it more to give RFK bad press.

Addressed to Kennedy and members of Congress, the signatories accused the secretary of endangering the health of Americans. They also sent it to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Senate Committee on Finance and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as well as Majority and Minority leadership.

Well, at least Robert Kennedy knows where to start cutting staff. I have no problem believing a lot more than 1,000 employees are radicals who were hired by the radical bureaucrats who ran the agency for decades.

“We swore an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution and to serve the American people. Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk,” the letter reads, in part.

It continues, “Thus, we warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy’s actions are compromising the health of this nation, and we demand Secretary Kennedy’s resignation.”

HHS communications director Andrew Nixon said the CDC “has been broken for a long time” and it will take “sustained reform and more personnel changes” to restore trust in the institution.

The signatories, if they are all even real past or current employees, DEMAND it? And claim he violated the Constitution? Ridding the agency of political bureaucracy is unconstitutional now? Sentinel DEMANDS worthless bureaucrats be fired.

HHS United wrote the letter and it appears to be very new. The far-left cleverly pops these groups out and when they are exposed, they disappear and new ones form. It’s undoubtedly led by the sorts who formed the Bernie Bros. Who funds them? We could venture a guess.

