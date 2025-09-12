Trump Tells Fox&Friends They Appear to Have Mr. Kirk’s Killer

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody, President Trump said. He praised everyone who worked on the case.

Law enforcement officials have detained the suspected shooter who killed Charlie Kirk at a college event this week, President Donald Trump announced Friday morning on Fox & Friends.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the president told the co-hosts of the popular morning show – contending that he was adding the word “I think” to the sentence, just in case.

Trump told the co-hosts that a person “close” to the suspected shooter turned them in to the police after seeing photos and videos, which federal law enforcement released.

“It was a minister, and the minister went to a friend – a minister who’s involved in law enforcement, by the way, and his good friend is a top U.S. marshal, and they took it from there and then it was a father got involved,” Trump said.

Press conference later today.