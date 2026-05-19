Hakeem Jeffries Will “Break” Trump Voters

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries showed up at the crazy Center for American Progress to impart his questionable wisdom. He said we have to “break” MAGA extremists, MAGA extremists meaning conservatives. He calls everyone who wants to make America great again an extremist.

Hakeem wants to stack the Court, so Democrats win every case in perpetuity. That’s not extreme? He also plans to seize control of the courts, and corrupt the vote with the John Lewis Voting Act. Recently, he aligned himself with the SPLC. Just last month, he traveled to Denmark to trash the president and the country.

Hakeem Jeffries wants to “break” Trump voters He says “we have to defeat them electorally and then we have to break their spirit.” What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/bRq9cW67gj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 19, 2026

Now, Hakeem knows extremism since he is extreme, as is his brother, Hasan Kwame Jeffries, a professor.

Hakeem Jeffries’ brother who’s also a professor at @OhioState, appears to call to m*rder President Trump. Any comment @OhioState? pic.twitter.com/jXTmRSDesZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

Anyone who follows Hasan’s advice will end up like John Brown. People who think the murderous Brown was a hero are misinformed. He was a criminal who used abolition as a guise.