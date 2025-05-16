ABC ‘News’ Mocks Trump’s Response to the Comey Threat

As we reported, Jim Comey posted a threatening message to President Trump that someone, probably him or his family, created with seashells in the sand. He said it was interesting, and he just happened upon it.

Comey deleted after significant backlash, claiming he didn’t know what it meant. Comey, a former FBI director no less, didn’t take it down until Kash Patel, the new FBI director, said he was under investigation.

President Donald Trump lashed out Friday against ex-FBI Director James Comey over the Instagram post. ABC fake news said “top Trump officials claimed was a threat.” Can you imagine if Republicans did this to Kamala?

ABC Fakery News wrote:

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Comey showed a photo of “8647” written in seashells in sand, with the caption “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

They left out the space to make it seem more unclear as to what it meant.

They added:

Some far-right allies of Trump, including Laura Loomer, have alleged that Comey is calling for violence against the president.

To “86” something, however, has fairly broad interpretations as a slang term — and can simply mean to nix or “get rid”of’ something, according to Merriam-Webster.

Comey says he figured the message in the shells placement was political, but said he didn’t realize it called for violence against Trump.

No one believes that – no one.

Comey isn’t the only one threatening President Trump’s life or hoping someone will take up the cause, as they call him Hitler.

I guess you have to be a far-right nut to think this was a threat. They are always attacking Laura Loomer, and she’s mostly correct. They are nasty.

This is what ABC thinks is “lashing out” needlessly:

Trump, however, told Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” Friday that he wasn’t buying Comey’s explanation.

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination,” the president said.

“Well, he apologized because he was hit — he’s a very bad guy,” Trump said.

The media is a tool of the unelected ones, the far left, who stealthily rule over us.

It’s Not Only Comey

Check out Alex Soros’s bullet hole and the Krassenstein post. Democrats constantly threaten Trump’s life.

And Alex Soros put out this one as well. It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out. pic.twitter.com/f1T8MwG76m — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 16, 2025

