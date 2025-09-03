The Pentagon has authorized 600 military lawyers to serve as immigration judges to clear up some of Biden’s years-long backlog. They will serve as temporary immigration judges, according to a memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

The military will begin sending groups of 150 attorneys — both military and civilians — to the Justice Department “as soon as practicable,” and the military services should have the first round of people identified by next week, according to the Aug. 27 memo.

More than 100 immigration judges have been fired or left voluntarily after taking deferred resignations offered by the Trump administration, their union says.

The Pentagon is doubling the immigration judges.

The people here illegally are given appearance tickets going into 2035 in many cases. In other cases, they were released without appearance tickets.

The Justice Department, which oversees the immigration courts, requested the assistance from the Defense Department, according to the memo sent by the Pentagon’s executive secretary to his DOJ counterpart. The military lawyers’ duties as immigration judges will initially last no more than 179 days but can be renewed, it said.

The head of the American Immigration Lawyers Association decried bringing in temporary judges who lack expertise in immigration law, saying “it makes as much as sense as having a cardiologist do a hip replacement.”

“Expecting fair decisions from judges unfamiliar with the law is absurd. This reckless move guts due process and further undermines the integrity of our immigration court system,” said Ben Johnson, the organization’s executive director.

