Years of Woke, Dem Minnesota Pols’ Policies Cause Needless Chaos and Bloodshed

Five years ago our nation got its first look at the dangerous dysfunctional “thinking” of Minnesota’s top Democrat pols. It was during the Minneapolis George Floyd/defund-the-police movement. That unchecked chaos served as model, leading to riots throughout our nation. The same cast of Dem pols that fueled those horrific riots, are still “in charge” and it’s worth reviewing how they continue to sow disorder in lives of innocent people.

Here are the names and roles of the players in this ongoing tragic tale. We have Gov. Tim Walz, AG General Keith Ellison, Minny Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Waltz, Frey and Ellison headlined the 2020, deadly BLM-Antifa riots that raged after the death of Floyd, a black drug-affected criminal, who died while being arrested by the Minnesota police.

Walz delayed calling out the National Guard for at least 20 hours, while his kooky wife spoke of keeping “the windows open as long as I could” to smell the aroma of “burning tires . . . because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening.” Frey ordered cops in the Third Precinct to abandon their police station to mobs. Ellison railroaded Derek Chauvin and 3 other officers, then lied that President Trump supporters were responsible for the riots.

The Minneapolis police force has been so demoralized, that it now has just 350 street cops compared to 900 before Floyd. The trans slaughter of innocents at the Annunciation school was the 4th shooting in less than 24 hours.

Which brings us to how the above mentioned quartet of elected officials, currently loving on some radical gender ideology, learned nothing from the Floyd social disorder they helped ferment.

In 2023, Walz signed an executive order making Minnesota a “trans refuge state” for “gender-affirming” care, aka surgical and chemical castration of children. At a celebratory presser Lt. Gov. Flanagan wore a T-shirt emblazoned with a hunting knife and the slogan “Protect Trans Kids”. “Tampon Tim” scored his nickname for signing legislation requiring free menstrual products be provided in boys’ bathrooms for grades 4–12.

After the Annunciation horror Mayor Frey hammered the public for what he claimed was a “whole lot of hate being directed at our trans community.” He cynically added “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.” Not to be outdone, two days before the killer, Westman, pumped over 100 rounds into a Catholic church, Ellison bragged to a cheering crowd “We have sued Trump for gender-affirming care.”

Walz, Frey, Allison, and Flanagan are part of larger Democrat, political confederacy whose perverse views on crime and gender are fueling needless societal chaos and bloodshed.

Given how common sense, crystal clear this all is, you’d almost think it was purposeful. And you’d probably be right.