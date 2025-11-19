Setting People on Fire Is Still a Thing, At Least in Pritzker’s Chicago

A man about 45 years of age set a woman on fire while on a Chicago L train on Monday following a “verbal altercation,” leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the incident, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old woman was on a Chicago Transit Authority train “when she was involved in a verbal altercation with an approximately 45-year-old male,” the Chicago Police Department said.

“That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid on to the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire,” police said.

The man fled the scene when the train stopped.

The woman fell to the ground upon exiting the train, police said. The fire was extinguished and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns, police said.

CPD records show the man has been arrested 22 times since 2016. He was arrested today for the 23rd time.

CWB Chicago reports that he was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor after a Cook County judge released him following aggravated battery and/or arson charges. We don’t have to live like this!

CWB said the man suspected of setting a woman on fire and was given an ankle monitor after he allegedly knocking out a psych ward social worker A judge refused to keep him in jail.

Ankle monitors are worthless. They are mostly not monitored.

The creature has not been named as yet.

Gov. Pritzker finds these assaults acceptable in the city he claims is under control.

Another violent CTA nightmare—this time a 26-year-old woman was set on fire on the Blue Line after a man reportedly doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire after an argument. This comes just a week after a Blue Line rider was stabbed. Welcome to @ChicagosMayor‘s Chicago. ‍ pic.twitter.com/VAqy9sKwEI — Midwest Millennial (@MillennialVerse) November 18, 2025