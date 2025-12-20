Silence at TPUSA as Tucker Attacks Millions of Americans Over Islam

M Dowling
Tucker feels that concerns about Islam are unwarranted. I know that normal Muslims are good, but people are concerned about radical Islam, not normal Muslim Americans. Tucker doesn’t seem to distinguish the two very different groups.

Tucker called Muslims “mostly good” without separating the radicals as a distinct group. He added that it’s evil to be anti-Islam and thinks Muslims are comparable to being black. There is a world of difference between a religion one chooses to follow and the immutable characteristic of being black.

I am having a hard time believing this isn’t AI:

Tucker said Christians live better in Qatar than in Israel. I can’t imagine where Tucker got that.

This is what Charlie Kirk believed:

