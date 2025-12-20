Silence at TPUSA as Tucker Attacks Millions of Americans Over Islam

Tucker feels that concerns about Islam are unwarranted. I know that normal Muslims are good, but people are concerned about radical Islam, not normal Muslim Americans. Tucker doesn’t seem to distinguish the two very different groups.

Tucker called Muslims “mostly good” without separating the radicals as a distinct group. He added that it’s evil to be anti-Islam and thinks Muslims are comparable to being black. There is a world of difference between a religion one chooses to follow and the immutable characteristic of being black.

I am having a hard time believing this isn’t AI:

I get that Tucker hates Jews, but becoming an Islamic propagandist is not gonna serve him well https://t.co/yf9qKW6oga — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 19, 2025

Tucker said Christians live better in Qatar than in Israel. I can’t imagine where Tucker got that.

Tucker Carlson said it is more peaceful for Christians in Qatar than in Israel. Pastor @SedraAndrew: “That is a lie. Preach the Bible in the streets, critique Islam, and you can be jailed for years or killed in the street.” pic.twitter.com/FKqFsnP3ie — The Eric Metaxas Show (@EricMetaxasShow) December 19, 2025

