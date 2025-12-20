The EU Warns Elon Musk and X Are a Threat to Democracy

The unelected bureaucrats of the EU want to protect democracy from Elon Musk and his free speech platform. However, they are appointees and no one got to elect any of them. That isn’t democracy. There is no democracy to protect.

Elon Musk’s algorithms on X are fueling hate. That’s what his business is running on. We cannot let billionaires buy our democracy. Europe needs strong rules to protect democracy. pic.twitter.com/fLfydR3RU0 — Helmut Brandstätter MdEP (@HBrandstaetter) December 19, 2025

Meanwhile, in the UK, they are canceling jury trials for crimes that will get under three years incarceration with the exception of murder, rape, and a few equally horrendous crimes. They say it’s to eliminate the backlog. However, the people on trial who lose out on a jury trial will be left to the whims of a mere magistrate judge, generally a political appointee.

Is that democracy?

What could go wrong?