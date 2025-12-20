The EU Warns Elon Musk and X Are a Threat to Democracy

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

The unelected bureaucrats of the EU want to protect democracy from Elon Musk and his free speech platform. However, they are appointees and no one got to elect any of them. That isn’t democracy. There is no democracy to protect.

Meanwhile, in the UK, they are canceling jury trials for crimes that will get under three years incarceration with the exception of murder, rape, and a few equally horrendous crimes. They say it’s to eliminate the backlog. However, the people on trial who lose out on a jury trial will be left to the whims of a mere magistrate judge, generally a political appointee.

Is that democracy?

What could go wrong?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
6 minutes ago

There is an obvious right versus wrong here. The right side supports free speech.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz