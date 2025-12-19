The Kennedy Center Gets a Longer Name

The late President John F. Kennedy was a mixed blessing. On the one hand, he was a cad who seduced young interns and then handed them off to his allies. However, he stopped a nuclear war. He initiated an inspiring space program, and his speeches united millions, making them proud to be Americans.

The Kennedy Center was named after him, and Congress made the law permanent. Trump has added his name to the center and may have some legal problems since Congress didn’t vote on it. However, he saved the Center from destruction. It was losing money, and people, other than elites, weren’t attending what were often bizarre performances. The place was rundown.

The White House announced Thursday that the board at the Kennedy Center, which President Donald Trump now chairs and is newly filled with his appointees, has voted “unanimously” to rename the building the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a social media post.

“Here at the Kennedy Center, we welcome every single person to come, regardless of religion, regardless of who you voted for. We are not a place where politics is front and center. We’re a place where arts and culture are front and center.” Last night, our President, Ambassador… pic.twitter.com/EcWWBa3Gza — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 18, 2025

“Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” Leavitt continued.

On Friday, workers added “The Donald J. Trump and” to the facade of the building just above the current signage saying, “The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

He put some plaques up that infuriated the left. Some of his fans want him to stop trolling for fear he won’t be taken seriously as President. However, this is Donald Trump we are talking about, and he did save the Kennedy Center, which still bears Kennedy’s name.

The White House has installed descriptive plaques under the gold-framed portraits of every President featured on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” just outside the Oval Office, with every plaque, of course, in someway having to mention President Trump. pic.twitter.com/B80nFuVRke — OSINT report🚨 (@Tourosenta14746) December 17, 2025

Liberals are very upset. They think democracy died today.