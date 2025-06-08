As we discovered, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo can’t be trusted. We should be concerned that he was in Ukraine meddling in foreign affairs. He’s encouraging war with the threat of World War realistically on the table. He is violating The Logan Act as did Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dick Blumenthal.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stood in Odesa and called for President Trump to reject recognizing Russian sovereignty over territory it seized by force. Pompeo unrealistically included Crimea, knowing that would be a deal breaker for peace.

Pompeo said if the U.S. recognized Crimea as Russian territory, it “would be a mistake of epic proportions” He was speaking at the Black Sea Security Forum at the end of May when he made the remarks.

Crimea was lost under Barack Obama. How is this Trump’s problem, and why is it even an issue. Pompeo is giving Zelensky’s anti-peace mantra support.

Thrilled to welcome Mike Pompeo @mikepompeo – former U.S. Secretary of State, at the Black Sea Security Forum 2025 in Odesa! A key voice on global affairs — and a true friend of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/D2UAck7kOO — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) May 31, 2025

“I get the frustration … I’m not naive about what’s physically possible in this moment, but that doesn’t mean one should go and say, ‘and we are giving up for all time,’” he said.

“This is one of the things I hope to communicate,” Pompeo added.

Trump administration has weighed giving de jure recognition to Russia over territory it occupies in Ukraine. It would be part of efforts to coax Moscow towards a ceasefire and peace deal with Kyiv.

It is not surprising that Pompeo is fine with war. He thinks assassination is okay.

Mike Pompeo Wanted to Murder Julian Assange

Pompeo tried to have [or discussed having] Julian Assange murdered in Ecuador.

Mike Pompeo and officials requested ‘options’ for killing Assange following WikiLeaks’ publication of CIA hacking tools, a US report citing former officials says.

Senior CIA officials during the Trump administration discussed abducting and even assassinating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to a US report citing former officials.

Julian Assange reported secret documents given to him and left out the names of anyone who could be harmed. He did nothing to deserve being murdered.

