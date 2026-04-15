Six Republicans Voted with Democrats to Continue TPS for Haitians

The Trump administration removed the protected status for Haitians, and Democrats have a bill to restore it. The TPS system is corrupt and should be abandoned or followed, no matter the nation involved.

We have many Haitians in New York, so Mike Lawlor and Nicole Malliotakis want endless protected status for Haitians to keep their jobs as New York City representatives. Kevin Kiley is going to be redistricted out of his position. So, he is trying to keep it by leaving the GOP and becoming an independent.

Maria Salazar is the furthest left on amnesty of any Republican. She wants amnesty for millions. Carlos Gimenez is sympathetic to people who don’t belong here, and Don Bacon is a RINO Trump-hater.

These six House Republicans voted with Democrats today to advance Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-MA) HR965, which would provide Temporary Protected Status to Haitians in the US for 3 years. The motion passed 219-209. It will now go to a final House vote tomorrow.

Temporary Protected Status has become another Democrat tactic to give amnesty to millions.